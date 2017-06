CRAIG, Colo. — Would you like to be $1,500 richer?

Catching a fish at Elkhead Reservoir in northwestern Colorado could get you just that!

The Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic Tournament is happening June 24 through July 2, and catching a tagged fish will win the angler who does it $1,500 per fish.

The tournament held in Craig will target smallmouth bass and northern pike. There are no entry fees for the tournament.

“One northern pike and one smallmouth bass will be tagged and released immediately prior to the tournament,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on the tournament web page.

At the end of the tournament, two $750 checks will be awarded to the person who has caught and turned in the most northern pike and/or the most smallmouth bass across the nine-day tournament.

Additional prizes totaling $4,500 will also be awarded daily between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the following categories:

Northern Pike: smallest per day, largest per day, most caught per day

Smallmouth Bass: smallest per day, largest per day, most caught per day

If you’d like to participate, you must register for the tournament at the reservoir and present a valid Colorado fishing license.

It’s recommended that anglers purchase their 2017 fishing license in advance of the tournament since licenses are not typically available at the reservoir.

Elkhead Reservoir is located at 135 County Road 28 in Craig, Colorado. For more information, call 970-276-2061.