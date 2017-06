COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It wasn’t your typical rescue in Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon.

Officials with Truck 9 of the Colorado Springs Fire Department rescued 7 ducklings from a storm drain!

CSFD tweeted the photos of the heroic rescue and went on to say “Thanks to the lady who called — Momma Duck has her babies back!”

