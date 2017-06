COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a convenience store Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at the convenience store located in the 2500 block of E. Platte Avenue near E. Boulder Street.

Police say two suspects were involved, but only one suspect went inside the store. The suspect tried to take money from the 39-year-old clerk but she was able to fight him off, according to authorities.

The clerk was not injured.

The first suspect is described as an older white man with gray hair, about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red flannel jacket with jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black man, about 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white jacket which was tied around his waist.

Both suspects fled on foot and were last seen headed southbound on Pitkin Street.

The investigation is ongoing.