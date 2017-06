Related Coverage Local authorities discuss issues, offer tips to community at Coffee with a Cop event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office hosted “Coffee With A Cop” on Saturday.

The Colorado Springs and Fountain Police Departments were also on-hand to answer questions.

Since January 2016, these open discussions have been happening all around town.

“When people know that they can approach a police officer and ask, ‘why are you doing these things’ and we’re able to explain it, that really show’s transparency,” said Sgt. Mitch Mihalko with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Coming up there will be other “Coffee With A Cop” events happening around town.

The next events will be July 1 at the McDonald’s on Voyager Parkway and on July 8 at Wesley Owens Coffee in Monument.

Both events are happening from 10 a.m. until noon.