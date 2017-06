DENVER, Colo. — Some of Denver Zoo’s animal residents were blessed by pastors during a non-denominational, community event meant as a celebration of life and all animals.

Pastors of Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church blessed a few dozen zoo residents including a monitor lizard, opossum, and hawk at the “Blessing of the WILD Animals” service Sunday morning.

The animals and their handlers stayed after the service to meet and educate the public and pose for pictures.

The Zoo also offered free admission to families who presented a service bulletin from the day’s church service.

This is the event’s third year in which pastors celebrated the animals.

All photos courtesy Denver Zoo.

