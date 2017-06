COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Bear Creek Nature Center hosted its inaugural Pollinator Festival Saturday, with family-friendly activities and educational programs.

While we all know bees and butterflies have a big impact on pollination, the festival also highlighted the importance of other insects like beetles, ants and wasps.

The event was filled with a variety of activities like pollinator charades, flower dissection and even make your own butterfly and hummingbird feeders.

If your family missed the event, don’t worry, Bear Creek Nature Center has programs and activities going on all the time.

“We do programs for preschoolers, and their parents several times a month, always with a theme. We do have pollinator-themed ones’ this month,” said Mary Jo Lewis, Supervisor of Bear Creek Nature Center.

On August 19, Bear Creek Nature Center will host a National Honey Bee Day celebration, where families can take a hike and participate in fun activities.