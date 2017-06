COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local Dermatologist, Dr. Reagan Anderson, says there are two things to look for when buying sunscreen: Zinc and titanium.

Sunscreens containing these ingredients mean it will be more mineral based rather than chemical based.

Children are the most vulnerable to sun damage before the age of nine, and Dr. Anderson says parents need to take personal responsibility for their kid’s skincare.

He also said it’s important to use facial sunscreen on your face, not regular sunscreen.

“Those sunscreens tend not to cause as much acne as other sunscreens,” Dr. Anderson said.

The sun is the strongest between 10am and 2pm, so wear sun-protective clothing, take shade, or make sure you reapply your sunscreen every two hours.

“Just because you have sunscreen on does not mean that you can get out and lay out in the sun for hours and hours and think you’re protected,” Dr. Anderson said. “Sunscreen is to be used when you are using smart practices to protect yourself.”