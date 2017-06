TRINIDAD, Colo. — A man and his best friend have been reunited.

On Friday, Dan Meinerz’s SUV was stolen with his dog inside. According to KDVR, Meinerz lost his 5-year-old border collie, Wuki, while making a coffee run in Denver.

He left his car running with the air conditioning on for Wuki and locked all car doors except for one.

That was the last time Wuki was seen until Meinerz was contacted late Friday by Colorado State Patrol.

“I received a call from the Colorado State Patrol… that they found Wuki (and the Jeep) in Trinidad, CO” Meinerz said on Facebook.

In a video update posted Saturday afternoon, Meinerz said he picked up Wuki and was “elated to see him.”

His car was trashed, he goes on to say in the update, but the culprits did buy dog food and treats for Wuki, he said.

“It leads me to believe they were planning on keeping him, which really made my stomach sink,” he said.

But at the end of the day, Meinerz is glad to have his best friend back.

“What a beautiful Saturday to be coming back withe Wuk,” he said. “This is probably one of the happiest moments in my life, if not the happiest.”