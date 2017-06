COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man sitting in his car early Saturday.

It happened just after 2 a.m. near the 4300 block of Airport Road near S. Murray Boulevard.

According to police, the victim had a small cut on his left side and declined medical attention.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, around 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build. He had short braids and was wearing a black shirt and dark jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.