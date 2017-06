STATEWIDE — The $435 million grand prize for Saturday night’s multi-state Powerball drawing is the tenth largest jackpot of any U.S. lottery.

The estimated prize would be a $273.1 million cash payout before taxes are deducted.

This is the 19th straight drawing without a jackpot winner. No one has matched all the winning numbers since April 1.

It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and you have until 7:30 p.m. to purchase tickets.

If the jackpot isn’t won this weekend, the grand prize will climb to $510 million for the Wednesday, June 14 drawing.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.