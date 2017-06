COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested an armed and dangerous fugitive wanted on multiple nationwide extradition warrants out of El Paso County Friday night.

According to authorities, information led them to the area of Motor City where the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Jason Robert Lopez, was seen walking in the area just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say when authorities approached him, he attempted to run away and was later arrested while trying to break into a home near W. Brookside Street.

Additionally, officers found a handgun in the area where Lopez was running.