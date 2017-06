COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is welcoming yet another addition to its growing family.

Meet Anadyr, an Amur leopard coming to the Springs from England.

He comes to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on an international breeding recommendation for Anya, the zoo’s younger female Amur leopard.

Officials say Amur leopards are critically endangered, with scientists estimating there are only around 60 left in the wild.

“We are happy to provide Anadyr a home, and we know we will be a great animal ambassador for his species,” zoo officials said Friday.

You can catch Anadyr in the Asian Highlands area of the Zoo on your next visit.