STATEWIDE — More than 5,000 drivers were cited during the Colorado Department of Transportation’s statewide Click It or Ticket May enforcement campaign.

CDOT, Colorado State Patrol, and local law enforcement cited 5,505 drivers during the May 22 to June 4 enforcement period. That’s a decrease from the 5,983 citations issued during last year’s campaign.

Additionally, law enforcement cited 217 drivers with an improperly restrained child, which includes failure to have children in an infant car seat, booster seat or restrained with a seat belt.

A total 90 agencies participated in the enforcement period, with Lakewood police issuing the most citations at 410. Colorado Springs police issued 105 citations.

Fines for not buckling up start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.

