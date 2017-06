FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are in critical condition after a car vs. motorcycle crash Friday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 50 at Highway 120, east of Penrose.

Troopers say a Honda Goldwing motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 120 when it entered Highway 50 from a stop sign and collided with the driver’s side of a Honda Accord traveling westbound on Highway 50.

The motorcycle came to rest on the road, according to Colorado State Patrol. Both occupants of the motorcycle were ejected and transported to local hospitals. As of Saturday afternoon, both people were listed in critical condition.

Their identities are not being released at this time.

Troopers say there were two occupants in the Honda Accord. The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Cañon City, and the passenger, identified as Robert Salberg also of Cañon City, were both wearing their seatbelts and were not injured.

Alcohol and excessive speed are not suspected in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.