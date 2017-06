COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A two-car crash Saturday sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened around midnight in the area of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road.

According to police, a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Barnes when it allegedly ran a red light and hit a Toyota Corolla traveling in the southbound lanes of Powers.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck had been drinking and was evaluated by a DUI specialist, but was not arrested for DUI.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was served and released with a misdemeanor traffic citation for careless driving causing injuries.