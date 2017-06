COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man inside a Colorado Springs home early Saturday.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at 216 W. Harrison Street, between Wood Avenue and Beacon Street.

Police say a home invasion was originally reported, but an investigation revealed the suspect was allowed into the house by the homeowner. Once inside, the suspected threatened and assaulted a resident of the home with a knife.

The victim received minor injuries, according to authorities.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.