COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers traveling to and from Denver from Colorado Springs this weekend to plan extra travel time.

The traffic between Denver and Colorado Springs can be busy as it is, but the Larkspur festival and various other activities in Southern Colorado are making for an extra busy weekend on the roads.

CDOT is saying the busiest times on I-25 will be on Saturday and Sunday going southbound between 10am-2pm, and northbound between 5pm-7pm.

If you want to know how the roads are shaping up before you head out, CDOT said drivers can check traffic cameras and road status at any time using http://www.COTrip.org or by calling 511 from anywhere in the state.