PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo woman is recovering after she was attacked by two dogs while trying to break up a fight between them Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 8 p.m. at a home on Euclid Avenue. A woman called police and told them two dogs were attacking her mother. When an officer arrived, he saw the victim, a 76-year-old woman, lying on the ground with her head, face, and neck covered in blood. Two pit bull-type dogs tried to attack the officer as he approached, according to police. The officer was forced to shoot and kill one of the dogs, according to police. He was able to contain the other in a kennel.

Police said the victim was trying to break up a fight between the dogs, which belonged to a family member, when they began attacking her.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a Denver hospital. She has severe injuries to her eye, face, hands, and torso, according to police.

Police said the owner surrendered the second dog to Pueblo Animal Services for euthanasia. Neither dog was current on its rabies vaccination, so the Pueblo County Health Department is testing them for rabies, according to police.

Police said they’re still investigating to determine whether charges will be filed against the dogs’ owner.