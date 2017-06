COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the past several years, the clubhouse at Gleneagle Golf Club has sat empty. It was recently sold to a new developer, and that developer donated it to the Wescott Fire Department to use for training.

Firefighters lit the building on fire Thursday morning. Firefighter Lukas Jones said these older buildings work great as training tools.

“The lumber is less mature,” Jones said. “It’s smaller dimensional than it was 60 years ago. So this is a great opportunity for us to see exactly how fire is going to behave on a structure like this, how quickly it can go, how it’s going to move.”

More than a dozen full-time and volunteer firefighters took part in the training. Jones said fires in new construction act differently, and a lot of the homes in the district are several decades old.