COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UC Health Memorial Hospital North is the first in Southern Colorado to offer nitrous oxide for pregnant women in labor.

Research shows nitrous oxide is an effective and safe method for pain management during labor, and many are now using this instead of an epidural.

UC Health Memorial Hospital says research has shown there is no effect on fetal outcomes and there is minimal negative effect on the patient.

“We’re trying very hard to make a birth experience something that a woman is comfortable with, that she understands completely, and that she is involved in,” clinical nurse specialist Deborah Bopp, said. “It’s her experience.”

The nurse told us the unique thing about nitrous oxide is that it’s completely patient-administered.

Plans are also underway to offer nitrous oxide at Memorial Hospital Central here in Colorado Springs.