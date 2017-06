COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of people gathered this morning to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony of the world-class Olympic Museum.

The 60-thousand square foot museum will cost over $75 million.

Organizers say it will celebrate the nation’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes and games.

It will include a hall of fame, interactive displays and exhibits, a theater, and a retail space and cafe.

Mayor Suthers and Governor Hickenlooper spoke at the ceremony, and both highlighted the excitement they have for this facility to bring more people to Olympic City here in Colorado Springs.

“A place where Americans will come to learn about, and be inspired by the efforts and accomplishments of great athletes, and be inspired to embrace the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect,” Mayor Suthers said.

They expect to serve over 350,000 tourists each year, well over half of those coming from out of state.

The museum will be just blocks away from the Olympic Training Center in downtown, and is set to open in Summer of 2019.