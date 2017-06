EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who used checks that were stolen from an El Paso County home.

Deputies said on April 9, someone broke into a home and stole several items, including a checkbook. Someone then used the checks three separate times at the King Soopers on Bromley Lane in Brighton.

Deputies said the first transaction happened on April 9, when the suspect bought groceries and a gift card. The second transaction happened April 11, when the suspect was seen checking out with a man. The third transaction happened April 13, when the suspect bought gas and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white woman between 30 and 40 years old. She has a heavy build, long red hair, and a tattoo on her left forearm. She was driving a small gray SUV, according to deputies. Surveillance images of the suspect are available above.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to email CassandraDamon@elpasoco.com or call dispatch at 719-390-5555.