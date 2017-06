COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen who may be staying in a condo in central Colorado Springs.

Deputies said Precious Naomi Myers, 15, was last seen at her home on Piros Drive on April 20. She left the home on foot, possibly with her friend, 16-year-old Tulane Dersno.

Deputies said Precious may be staying in a condo near John Adams Elementary School, which is just southeast of Memorial Park.

Precious is described as a 15-year-old girl, about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 102 pounds, with a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a black crop top and white pants with holes in them.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to email LisaMontville@elpasoco.com or call dispatch at 719-390-5555.