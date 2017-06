COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’re just weeks away from the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast.

This year’s token for the breakfast was presented to a representative from the city and El Paso County Thursday, kicking off the official announcement of the June 21 event.

Tokens are used as tickets to the breakfast event, which will be held in the area of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street downtown. The cost is $5, and children 5 and under eat free.

“This is going to be a destination western heritage event,” street breakfast committee co-chair Kevin Kaveney said. “Bring your kids. We want to get the whole city involved. This is something we’ve got to support. It’s been going on since 1936. Five bucks for the tokens, the event is free, and you’ll get quite a show, folks.”

There will be plenty to do at the breakfast. Breakfast, including pancakes, eggs, coffee, juice, and milk, is served from 5:30 to 9 a.m. The Pikes Peak Range Riders depart at 8 a.m.

Tokens can be purchased right now at Northwestern Mutual on North Cascade Avenue, Boot Barn on North Academy Boulevard, Boot Barn on Bass Pro Drive, and Cavender’s on South Carefree Circle. You can also bring cash to buy a token the morning of the breakfast.