PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A bicyclist was killed when he was hit by a car just east of Pueblo Friday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said it happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 47 and Pete Jimenez Parkway. The bicyclist, 56-year-old Daniel Caprioglio, was turning left from southbound Highway 47 onto Pete Jimenez Parkway and turned directly in front of a car that was headed northbound, according to troopers. Caprioglio was ejected from the bicycle and died on the scene. Troopers said he was wearing his helmet.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man from Pueblo, was not injured.

Troopers said neither alcohol nor speeding is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.