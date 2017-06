COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The intersection of Woodmen Road and Union Boulevard will be closed beginning Friday at 7pm and into Monday at 5am, weather permitting.

Major construction to this intersection will be attempting to lower the intersection 2-3 feet to reduce grade and increase visibility, thus improving overall driving safety.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid this intersection altogether, but uniformed traffic control officers will be on site to direct traffic movements to the detours.

Drivers will not be able to cross Woodmen Rd. using Union Blvd., and there will be no left turns allowed at any time, and limited right turns.

If you are trying to go North or South on Union Blvd., you will have to take the detour on Dublin Blvd. or Briargate Blvd.

If you are trying to go East or West on Woodmen Rd., you will have to take the detour on Academy Blvd. or Lexington and Rangewood Dr.

After completion, Woodmen Dr. will go back to normal, and Union Blvd. traffic will be shifted from the East side of the road to the West.