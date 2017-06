COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A K9 helped arrest a teen boy who was wanted on multiple warrants early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said around 1 a.m., they went to a home on Swope Avenue, which is just off Palmer Park Boulevard, to arrest a teen who had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. When officers knocked on the door, the suspect jumped out a back window and ran away, according to police. Police spotted the suspect in an alley and told him to stop, but he refused, so police released a K9 to apprehend him.

Police said the suspect was treated for minor injuries from the K9 contact.