COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 is kicking off Christmas Unlimited’s Stuff the Bus. Bring a school supply donation (minimum $3 value) and get $5 off an all-day carnival pass Monday through Thursday at City Summer Fest.

City Summer Fest runs through June 18 at the Colorado Springs Event Center.

>> For a full list of school supplies needed, visit ChristmasUnlimited.org.