COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting a unique adults-only event later this month.

Moonlight on the Mountain, one of the zoo’s premier annual events, features the best food, drinks, and entertainment the Springs has to offer. Guests can explore animal exhibits, enjoy music from local musicians and bands, and enjoy unlimited samples of beer, wine, spirits, and small bites from local restaurants.

The event is Thursday, June 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $70.75 in advance. If tickets are still available on the night of the event, they will be sold at the door for $80.75.

>> Learn more and get tickets at cmzoo.org .