THORNTON, Colo. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a Thornton girl who left home to go for a walk Wednesday night and never returned.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell left a home on Forest Drive in Thornton around 8 p.m. Wednesday to go for a walk. She hasn’t returned.

Kiaya is described as a white girl, about 5 feet 4 inches and 150 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange Broncos shirt, light blue pants, and a black backpack with grey and white camouflage.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Thornton police at 720-977-5069, or call 911.