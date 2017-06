COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Interested in volunteering for the upcoming Colorado Classic?

Volunteers are needed for Stage 1 of the Colorado Classic in various positions on race day and in some cases, before race day.

The Colorado Classic kicks off in the Springs on August 10 and features a world-class and international field of professional cyclists racing more than 300 miles in multiple fan-friendly circuits. The Colorado Classic also features two days of professional women’s cycling.

Volunteers are needed to fill various roles, including the following:

Course marshals

Ancillary event support

Setup

Tear-down

Information booths

Route notification

Volunteers are needed for the following dates and times:

Wednesday, August 9 (TBD)

Thursday, August 10 from (9 a.m. to noon)

Thursday, August 10 (Noon to 5 p.m.)

>> Click here to register to volunteer.

Make sure to select Colorado Springs – Stage 1 as the city you’re volunteering for.