COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Time to bust out that cape and get ready for the 40th anniversary celebration of Springs Spree happening this weekend!

The event will also feature a Superhero 5K Run and will feature live music, attractions and games featuring local organizations and companies.

The inaugural Superhero 5K kicks off at 9 a.m. The first 400 participants will receive a custom superhero cape and a choice of a ticket to either Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC’s Superhero Night on August 18 or Colorado Springs Sky Sox SKYFEST Justice League Night on September 2.

>> Click here to register for the 5K.

The first and last place finishers as well as the best-dressed runner will also win a pair of tickets to Colorado Springs Comic Con happening August 25 to 27 at the Colorado Springs Event Center.

Live music will feature Nikki and Eman, The Blue Moll, Playing With Smoke, Big Sky and Region 5.

The event will also feature activities including football, wrestling, rock climbing and dancing.

Attractions such as video game trailers and bounce houses will also be there to entertain kiddos.

Olympic Athletes will be on site as well as members of USA Wrestling and USA Volleyball.

Arts and crafts from over 50 vendors will offer some of the finest homemade goods and an assortment of foods will be available for purchase.

And what’s a fun event without balloon twisters and magicians? Juggler and face painters will also be part of the fun.

Springs Spree takes place Sunday, June 11 at America the Beautiful Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.