PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for the driver who hit and critically injured a pedestrian in Pueblo last week.

Police said the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. May 31 at the intersection of Highway 50 Bypass and Hudson Avenue. The victim, a 33-year-old man, is in “worsening critical condition,” according to police.

Witnesses described the suspect’s car as a small red or dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Dodge Neon or similar. The car may have damage to the front passenger area, including the side windows and the passenger side of the windshield, according to police.

Anyone with information on the driver or the car is asked to call police at 719-553-2521 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (6867).