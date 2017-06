EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your helping identifying a fraud suspect in Fountain.

Authorities say on Sunday, May 14, the victim accidentally left her wallet in a shopping cart at one of the cart return areas in the Walmart parking lot located at 6310 S. Hwy 85/87.

On the same day, the suspect used one of the victim’s cards to make an unauthorized purchase at the customer service desk at the same Walmart, according to authorities. The suspect also used the card to make another purchase at the Corner Store located at 6840 S. Hwy 85/87 also in Fountain.

The suspect is described as a white woman, between 30 to 40-years-old and with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black pants and tennis shoes.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.