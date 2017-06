COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pets are often considered part of the the family, which is why taking care of one at the end of its life can be a difficult process.

One woman is making it her mission to help aging pets in southern Colorado.

She spent her career helping seniors in hospice care and has now shifted her focus to a different aging population.

Michelle Carroll’s love for pets runs deep.

“It’s going to be hard when he comes to his last few days, I’ve had him a long time,” Carroll said of her 11-year-old dog Louis.

As a hospice nurse for 30 years, she’s now turning her attention to animals.

‘I thought the best thing I can do for the community is have a hospice for animals,” said Carroll.

She created Angels for Animals Hospice, and says her work in hospice led her to help our furry friends.

“Somewhere where people can bring their pets to live out their last few days or months,” she explained.

It’s an idea animals lovers say is much needed.

“A home environment where they’re maintained a bit more on a personal level and she has the ability then to really look after them,” said Beverly Morgan, an animal behaviorist.

Carroll says making sure that these beloved family members are taken care of, regardless of money, is her ultimate goal.

“I want to make it available to as many people as possible to get the love and care for their pets that they really want,” Carroll added.

It’s all about helping one pet at a time get the love and attention they deserve.

