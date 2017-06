PUEBLO, Colo. — Get ready for the grand return of Festival Fridays to southern Colorado starting July 14!

Five weeks of live entertainment will kick off in the Jackson Sculpture Garden located at 210 N. Santa Fe Avenue.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with 2-for-1 prices on wine, mixed drinks and beer during happy hour.

Bands play from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and food will be available from Cinfully Delicious catering and Franco’s Bistro.

For those of you ready to get your moves on, there will also be an outdoor dance floor.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the gate. You can buy tickets at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center box office or any local Loaf ‘N Jug location.

Here’s a look at the lineup over the next five weeks:

July 14 – Indigo Way

Indigo Way is a nine-piece dance band based in Pueblo. Their favorite numbers are inspired by The Temptations, Etta James, Otis Redding, Chicago, Blues Brothers, The Beatles, and other popular artists of the 60s, 70s and 80s.

July 21 – The Martini Shot

The Martini Shot is a seven-piece, horn-powered, pop-rock cover and original band based out of southern Colorado. The Martini Shot has released four original projects with major influences of Barenaked Ladies, Reel Big Fish, 311, and many others. The band’s covers are high energy pop tunes in which they add horns to give it the “Martini Shot flavor”. The name, “Martini Shot,” refers to the Hollywood slang term for the last shoot of the day.

July 28 – Chicano Heat

Chicano Heat is a high energy band with strong vocals, excellent harmony, stellar showmanship and stage presence made up of six seasoned musicians. They play a variety of music from Tex-Mex, New Mexico, Oldies, Country, and much more. They pride themselves on being able to take listeners on a “trip to Texas” as they play favorite tunes from artists such as Little Joe y la Familia, Jay Pedez, Latin Breed, and La Differencia.

August 4 – That Eighties Band

Back by popular demand, That Eighties Band will rock Pueblo. Based in Denver, That Eighties Band is one of the most popular 80’s tribute bands in America. The group has performed at over 1,200 concerts including past clients of Google, Disney, Pepsi, The Denver Broncos, and many more.

August 11 – Boogie Machine

Boogie Machine has been packing dance floors for over 18 years. Boogie Machine is no stranger to the Festival Fridays stage, and you may have seen them before – rocking hundreds of outdoor concerts and festivals throughout the Rocky Mountain region.