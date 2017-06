COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers, get ready for some big changes at the intersection of Woodmen Road and Union Boulevard.

Crews say there will be several lane closures, detours and traffic shifts over the weekend.

The closures will start this Friday at 7 p.m.

During this time, drivers will not be able to cross Woodmen Road using Union Boulevard.

There will also be no left turns at any time, and limited right turns.

Uniformed traffic control officers will be on site to direct traffic movements.

“What we are trying to do here is a major shift to move people on Union Boulevard on the east side to the west side intersection,” said Clyde Pikkaraine, project manager and city engineer. “Our next major shift will happen later in the summer.”

Crews ask that you avoid the intersection altogether if possible from Friday night to early Monday morning.