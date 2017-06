HANOVER, Colo. — The third annual Hanover Days event will be celebrated June 10 and 11 at Kirk Hanna Park.

From a pie baking contest to an antique tractor pull, there’s plenty of good old fashioned events for the whole family to enjoy.

Here’s a short list of what to expect:

9 a.m.: Softball game

10 a.m.: Skillet toss, Gunfighter re-enactment

11 a.m.: Antique tractor pull

Noon: Pie contest judging

1 p.m.: Horseshoes

Additional activities for the kiddos include an egg toss and gunny sack race happening throughout the day.

There will even be a dunk tank for the adventurous ones, and a local rancher will be present so kiddos can try their hand at branding some creative art onto wood.

Kirk Hanna Park is located off Peyton Highway, across from Hanover High School.

The event is free and open to the public.

