COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The first and only doggie ice cream truck is making its way to Colorado Springs!

Furry Friends, Inc., a company that delivers local dog and cat food during the week, has designed and created an ice cream and treat truck that caters to your furry friends.

What’s on the menu? Maple bacon ice cream and Nana’s homemade Pupcakes for the canines!

Furry Friends will be making a stop at local farmers markets in Falcon on Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and in Monument on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 13, Furry Friends will be serving up goodies at Champions at Norwood on Dublin for an ice cream social for pups. Goodies for pups will be served between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On Thursday, June 15, the truck will be at Banning Lewis Ranch from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the Furry Friends ice cream truck and specific locations, visit Furry Friends on Facebook.