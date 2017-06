COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Say hello to the new litter of Canada lynx kittens at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!

The four kittens born May 6 are offspring of mommy Migina, who keepers call a “very protective, aware mom.”

This is Migina’s third litter.

Keepers say the kittens are already learning to walk, but are also stumbling a bit on their big feet. Not to worry, it’s all part of the process!

The kittens won’t be officially on display to the public for “a little while,” but you might be able to sneak a peek in their off-exhibit area from the Grizzly Boardwalk.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

