LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There’s been a rash of hate calls at mosques throughout parts of Colorado.

The calls make reference to the recent terror attacks in England.

Imam Ayman Hama of the Rocky Mountain Islamic Center in Lakewood says a call on Monday cursed the name of Allah and threatened the congregation.

The caller reportedly said “You are going to pay for Manchester and London.”

Imam says he quickly reported the threat to Lakewood police and the FBI.

“We take it very seriously. It takes on bad person to do a lot of damage,” said Imam.

Mosques in Boulder, Golden, Denver and Northglenn have reported similar phone calls.