COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Women’s Resource Agency is reaching out, wanting to let women know they are here to help them get back on their feet.

“For women and men too… when a job loss happens and happens suddenly it can be devastating to a person. Folks get really down, and sometimes they can feel like it’s their fault… thinking they could have done more or what could they have done to keep the company alive, or they might be really frustrated and angry and so our resource we have here give people the opportunity to come in and talk through some of that stuff,” said Melissa Marts, executive director of the Women’s Resource Agency.

The focus of the Agency is to teach, empower and advocate women and girls to attain and maintain personal self-sufficiency and economic independence.

Volunteers will help women put together a resume and do mock interviews.

To get access to those resources, you can just walk-in to the center located inside the Citadel Mall on the upper level near the JCPenney, or you can call 719-471-3170.

Visit their website for more information.