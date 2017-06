MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s time to start whipping up those recipes for a winning pie in the annual Pie Baking Contest to be held at Soda Springs Park on July 3.

Hosted by the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau and Office of Economic Development, the annual Good Old Summertime Ice Cream Social and Pie Baking Contest invites you to bring all your friends and neighbors to the park for ice cream, pie and music by Little London Winds.

Colorado Creamery will provide the ice cream, but officials are searching for the best homemade pies in this part of town! Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners of the best fruit or nut pie.

Awards will also be given to first, second and third place winners in the kids division open for aspiring kiddo chefs ages 14 and under.

Think you got what it takes? There’s no entry fee! All you have to do is provide two identical homemade pies. No store bought pies are permitted.

>> Click here to download an application.

All entry forms must be submitted to the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce or emailed to jenna@manitouchamber.com by Friday, June 30 before noon.

For more information, contact the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce at 719-685-5089.

The fun happens Monday, July 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Soda Springs Park located at 35 Park Avenue in Manitou Springs.