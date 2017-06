DALLAS — Ready to start planning that summer vacation?

Southwest has launched its bi-annual 72-hour nationwide sale, including one-way fares starting at $49.

The three-day sale only includes one-way “Wanna Get Away” fares. For longer flights, prices increase to $79, $99, or $129 in the sale.

Just to show you what kind of fares you can snag if you hurry, $79 one-way flights out of Denver International Airport include destinations such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Austin, and Kansas City!

For $99 one-way, you can travel to Milwaukee, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco or St. Louis just to name a few.

Don’t forget to read the fine print!

You must book your flight by Thursday, June 8 for travel between August 22 and December 13. Note some blackout dates around the holidays and the sale prices are not valid on Fridays and Sundays.