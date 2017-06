Lapping days will be held as they can be fit into the schedule. There will be car only days, motorcycle only days, as well as combined days. Current lapping days can be found on www.motorsportreg.com please see for availability. All registrations will be through www.motorsportreg.com and no registration will be taken at the gate. A minimum of 15 sign ups must be met in order to have a lapping day. Ambulance and corner workers will be at every lapping day. A full day is $150 and a half day is $100. There will be some days when lapping is not a full 8 hours and those days will be adjusted accordingly.