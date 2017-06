Related Coverage Family searches for answers following domestic violence death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The District Attorney’s office has completed its investigation into the March 2017 shooting death of a Colorado Springs man and has concluded that the homicide was justified under self-defense.

No criminal charges will be filed.

The incident happened March 16 at a home on Lexington Village Lane.

Authorities say 36-year-old Joseph Lamoureux II was shot and transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

An investigation revealed that Lamoureux had stayed overnight in the home of his ex-wife. Authorities say Lamoureux then assaulted her and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness. She sustained a serious injury from being strangled, police say.

Detectives determined the woman’s son shot Lamoureux after hearing her scream and hearing Lamoureux repeatedly say he was going to kill her.

The son told authorities he believed his mother needed immediate help and he was concerned for her welfare. As a result, he took a shotgun to the bedroom where he found Lamoureux choking and hitting his mother and fired a shot at Lamoureux when he took a step toward him, according to authorities. Lamoureux was shot in the abdomen.

Physical evidence found at the scene, along with a medical examination of the woman involved, corroborates with witness statements, according to authorities.

Additionally, toxicology reports indicate Lamoureux tested positive for methamphetamine in his system.

Under Colorado Revised Statute 18-1-704:

“…a person is justified in using physical force upon another person in order to defend himself or a third person from what he reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of unlawful physical force by that other person, and he may use a degree of force which he reasonably believes to be necessary for that purpose. Deadly physical force may be used only if a person reasonably believes a lesser degree of force is inadequate and the actor has reasonable ground to believe, that he or another person is in imminent danger of being killed or of receiving great bodily injury.”