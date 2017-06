PARKER, Colo. — The driver who crashed into a store in Parker last month, killing a 12-year-old girl, will not face charges, authorities announced Tuesday.

The decision was made by the Parker Police Department.

According to KDVR, 12-year-old Rylie Guentensberger, who died Friday, was one of seven people injured when the vehicle slammed into RNK Running & Walking in Parker on April 29.

Store owner Jim Browning said the vehicle sped into the parking lot, jumped a median, hit one vehicle, jumped another median and then crashed all the way through the store.

The Parker Police Department said the driver experienced a medical condition that caused the crash.

The accident report has not been finalized and is not available yet, officials said Tuesday.