Apple may have found a way to end distracted driving.

A new iPhone feature called “Do Not Disturb While Driving” will soon be introduced by the the tech giant.

With the new feature, if the iPhone is connected to a car via Bluetooth or a cable, or if the car is in motion, the phone will automatically withhold all notifications for texts and other updates.

If you get a text while driving, the phone will automatically send a message to the person who text you saying you’re driving and can’t respond at the moment.

Additionally, the iPhone screen will be locked to prevent drivers from using many of the device’s apps.

Passengers who aren’t driving can disable the feature.

The “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature will be part of Apple’s iOS 11 operating software to be released this fall.

