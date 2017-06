COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he threw a television antenna at a police car as officers were trying to arrest him early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 3:40 a.m., they went to the area of Nevada Avenue and Cimarron Street in downtown Colorado Springs to investigate an assault. When they arrived, they spotted the suspect, Chad Douthit, on top of a building. Douthit refused orders to come down from the roof and threw a television antenna at a police cruiser, breaking two windows and the light bar, according to police.

Douthit then moved to the edge of the roof and hung on with his feet dangling 15 to 20 feet above the ground, according to police. Officers were able to grab him before he let go, preventing him from falling.

Douthit was charged with felony menacing for the original assault and felony criminal mischief for the damage he caused to the police car, according to police.