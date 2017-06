COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Video Visitation Center will be temporarily closed Monday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 13 due to required maintenance projects.

The on-site and online Video Visitation Center will be closed all day during this time.

Professional visits will continue through the CJC Front Desk.

Professional visitors are encouraged to avoid these closure periods. Accommodations for professional visits will be made on a first come, first serve basis.

“While we know this will be somewhat disruptive, the maintenance projects are long overdue and their completion must be accomplished. We thank you for your understanding and patience during this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.